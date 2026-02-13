Tragic End: MBA Student Found Dead Amid Relationship Turmoil

A tragic turn of events unfolded in the city as a 24-year-old MBA student was found dead at her alleged boyfriend's home, sparking an intense police investigation. The young woman, missing for two days, was suspected to have been strangled, according to initial police reports.

The male friend, a classmate and the main suspect, remains untraceable, complicating the probe. The victim's father has alleged that the man attempted to extort money by threatening to disseminate her private photographs. The deputy commissioner of police, Shri Krishna Lalchandani, noted the discovery was made following local residents' complaints of a foul odor emanating from the locked house.

The tragic discovery not only marks a devastating loss but also highlights serious allegations. The case continues as authorities seek to confirm the cause of death post-mortem and apprehend the suspect, believed to have instigated the tragic end due to a romantic rift.

(With inputs from agencies.)