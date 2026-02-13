Justice Delivered: Life Imprisonment for Trio in 2019 Kidnapping and Murder Case

In a significant legal development, three people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday in connection with the 2019 kidnapping and murder of a woman. The Faridabad-based case unfolded when the victim's husband reported the abduction, launching a thorough investigation.

The police arrested Ambika Bhagat from Bihar, Manish alias Monu from Chhattisgarh, and his mother Madhu Tiwari. Under interrogation, they confessed to murdering the woman and disposing of her body in their rented house in Delhi. The body was eventually recovered, and a chargesheet was submitted.

The court proceedings revealed strong evidence, supported by testimonies from 27 witnesses, ultimately leading to their conviction. The court also fined the convicts Rs 1.75 lakh, marking a closure to the case, as outlined by a Faridabad police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)