Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Life Imprisonment for Trio in 2019 Kidnapping and Murder Case

Three individuals were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2019 kidnapping and murder of a woman. The case, involving residents from various Indian districts, was solved through technical evidence and witness testimonies. They were fined Rs 1.75 lakh as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:06 IST
Justice Delivered: Life Imprisonment for Trio in 2019 Kidnapping and Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, three people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday in connection with the 2019 kidnapping and murder of a woman. The Faridabad-based case unfolded when the victim's husband reported the abduction, launching a thorough investigation.

The police arrested Ambika Bhagat from Bihar, Manish alias Monu from Chhattisgarh, and his mother Madhu Tiwari. Under interrogation, they confessed to murdering the woman and disposing of her body in their rented house in Delhi. The body was eventually recovered, and a chargesheet was submitted.

The court proceedings revealed strong evidence, supported by testimonies from 27 witnesses, ultimately leading to their conviction. The court also fined the convicts Rs 1.75 lakh, marking a closure to the case, as outlined by a Faridabad police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
2
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Inter-State Iridium Scam Busted by Tamil Nadu Police

Inter-State Iridium Scam Busted by Tamil Nadu Police

 India
4
Costly Deportation Deals Under Scrutiny: Senate Report Criticizes Trump's Immigration Strategy

Costly Deportation Deals Under Scrutiny: Senate Report Criticizes Trump's Im...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026