U.S. Military Successfully Transfers ISIS Detainees from Syria to Iraq

U.S. military forces have successfully completed a significant mission, as announced by U.S. Central Command on Friday, involving the transfer of Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq.

The 23-day operation commenced on January 21, and resulted in the relocation of more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters, moving them from Syrian detention facilities to Iraqi custody. This transfer followed a swift Syrian government offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which have been U.S. allies, responsible for guarding the detainees for years.

The United States also facilitated a ceasefire on January 29, outlining a plan to gradually integrate Kurdish fighters into Syria's central state forces, marking a pivotal shift in the region's security dynamics.