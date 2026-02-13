Seva Teerth Inauguration: A New Era in India's Governance Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth, marking a historic relocation of the PMO to a new complex, thus ending its century-long occupancy in the British-era Secretariat. The move symbolizes India's stride towards modern and progressive governance, alongside initiatives to transform iconic structures into a national museum.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth on Friday, marking a significant shift in India's administrative governance by relocating the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from the historical British-era Secretariat building. Modi emphasized that this relocation symbolizes a new epoch in citizen-centric governance aligned with the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.
The relocation, accompanied by the launch of initiatives such as the PM RAHAT Scheme, signifies the government's push to modernize governance structures and address citizens' welfare more effectively. As part of this transition, the North and South blocks will be converted into the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum,' a new cultural landmark.
With the inauguration of Seva Teerth, alongside Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 housing central government offices, India embarks on a transformative journey towards more accessible, efficient governance. This development, according to Modi, reflects a profound commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Indian citizens and redefining the nation's administrative architecture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I want Seva Teerth to be a role model for citizen-centric governance: PM Modi.
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
In this journey of Viksit Bharat, it is necessary to shed the colonial mindset: PM Modi.
We are entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 with a resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.
Uttar Pradesh's Vision: A Path to Viksit Bharat 2047