Left Menu

Seva Teerth Inauguration: A New Era in India's Governance Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth, marking a historic relocation of the PMO to a new complex, thus ending its century-long occupancy in the British-era Secretariat. The move symbolizes India's stride towards modern and progressive governance, alongside initiatives to transform iconic structures into a national museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:42 IST
Seva Teerth Inauguration: A New Era in India's Governance Begins
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth on Friday, marking a significant shift in India's administrative governance by relocating the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from the historical British-era Secretariat building. Modi emphasized that this relocation symbolizes a new epoch in citizen-centric governance aligned with the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

The relocation, accompanied by the launch of initiatives such as the PM RAHAT Scheme, signifies the government's push to modernize governance structures and address citizens' welfare more effectively. As part of this transition, the North and South blocks will be converted into the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum,' a new cultural landmark.

With the inauguration of Seva Teerth, alongside Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 housing central government offices, India embarks on a transformative journey towards more accessible, efficient governance. This development, according to Modi, reflects a profound commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Indian citizens and redefining the nation's administrative architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
2
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine
3
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
4
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026