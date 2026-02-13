Seva Teerth Inauguration: A New Era in India's Governance Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth on Friday, marking a significant shift in India's administrative governance by relocating the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from the historical British-era Secretariat building. Modi emphasized that this relocation symbolizes a new epoch in citizen-centric governance aligned with the nation's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

The relocation, accompanied by the launch of initiatives such as the PM RAHAT Scheme, signifies the government's push to modernize governance structures and address citizens' welfare more effectively. As part of this transition, the North and South blocks will be converted into the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum,' a new cultural landmark.

With the inauguration of Seva Teerth, alongside Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 housing central government offices, India embarks on a transformative journey towards more accessible, efficient governance. This development, according to Modi, reflects a profound commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Indian citizens and redefining the nation's administrative architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)