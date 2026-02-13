New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new buildings for the PMO and central secretariat, including Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan, marking an important step towards 'Viksit Bharat'. These structures reflect a commitment to citizen-centric governance, replacing historic buildings with roots in British imperialism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed buildings for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and central secretariat on Friday.
The new facilities, named Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan, symbolize a shift in governance aimed at serving the aspirations of Indian citizens.
Modi emphasized that these structures stand as a testament to the government's dedication to citizen-centric progress, replacing their colonial predecessors with symbols of national ambition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seva Teerth Inauguration: A New Era in India's Governance Begins
India's Tech Leap: The Next Frontier of Market Capitalisation
India-Iran Ties Under Pressure Amid Chabahar Port Uncertainty and US Sanctions
Cross-Border Payment Revolution: India-Malaysia QR Integration
Mystery Spin Showdown: India's Chakravarthy Faces Pakistan's Tariq and Ahmed