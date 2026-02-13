Left Menu

New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new buildings for the PMO and central secretariat, including Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan, marking an important step towards 'Viksit Bharat'. These structures reflect a commitment to citizen-centric governance, replacing historic buildings with roots in British imperialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:08 IST
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed buildings for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and central secretariat on Friday.

The new facilities, named Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan, symbolize a shift in governance aimed at serving the aspirations of Indian citizens.

Modi emphasized that these structures stand as a testament to the government's dedication to citizen-centric progress, replacing their colonial predecessors with symbols of national ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

 India
2
Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

 India
3
Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026