New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

In a significant move towards 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed buildings for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and central secretariat on Friday.

The new facilities, named Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan, symbolize a shift in governance aimed at serving the aspirations of Indian citizens.

Modi emphasized that these structures stand as a testament to the government's dedication to citizen-centric progress, replacing their colonial predecessors with symbols of national ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)