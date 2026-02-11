Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Empowers Future Through Education Aid

On Wednesday, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, marked the first anniversary of the BJP government by distributing financial aid to the children of 15,700 construction workers. The event, held at Thyagraj Stadium, underscored the government's commitment to realizing educational opportunities for workers' families, with a promise of Rs 12 crore in assistance.

During her address, Gupta emphasized her administration's focus on welfare initiatives, including the launch of 'Palna', a childcare center for working women, and the Atal Canteen offering subsidized meals. Her government has also pioneered in adopting the Centre's four Labour Codes, prioritizing workers' welfare.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted a scheme intended to provide emergency financial assistance to workers facing adversities such as workplace accidents. Over two lakh workers have been registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, with plans to fully utilize its Rs 5,400 crore funds for welfare programs.

