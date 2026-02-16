Indian Navy Opens MILAN Village for 70+ Navies in Vizag

The Indian Navy today inaugurated the MILAN Village at the Eastern Naval Command, marking a major milestone in the run-up to its flagship multilateral naval exercise, MILAN 2026.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command, who formally opened the village for participating navies and toured the specially curated facilities designed to promote global maritime engagement.

The inauguration signals the beginning of a 10-day maritime engagement that will see over 70 countries converge in Visakhapatnam, positioning India at the centre of one of the largest naval gatherings in the Indo-Pacific.

MILAN Village: A Cultural Bridge for Global Navies

Conceptualised as an immersive “experience zone,” the MILAN Village has been designed to foster camaraderie beyond formal naval exercises. It provides a dedicated space where delegates, commanders and sailors from across the world can interact in an informal and culturally rich setting.

The Village serves as a hub for:

Social and cultural exchange

Informal diplomatic engagement

Networking among naval leadership

Showcasing India’s heritage and soft power

With more than 70 participating nations, the Village reflects the growing scale and diplomatic depth of India’s maritime outreach.

Showcasing India’s Cultural and Craft Heritage

A central highlight of MILAN Village is its strong cultural focus. Delegates will experience live performances by Indian vocal artists, traditional folk-dance troupes and cultural ensembles representing the country’s diverse artistic traditions.

The Village also features:

Stalls offering naval souvenirs

Handicrafts and handloom products from across India

Exhibits celebrating regional craftsmanship

Curated displays reflecting India’s maritime legacy

Visitors will also be introduced to India’s rich culinary diversity, with regional cuisines offering a range of traditional flavours and dishes — reinforcing cultural diplomacy through food and art.

Strategic Convergence: IFR, MILAN and IONS in Succession

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla underlined the broader significance of the moment.

“MILAN Village reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural connect that complements professional naval engagement. As Visakhapatnam hosts IFR, MILAN and IONS in close succession, this convergence represents a significant moment in India’s maritime outreach and cooperative engagement with partner navies.”

The reference points to a historic maritime convergence in Visakhapatnam:

International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026

Exercise MILAN 2026 (15–25 February 2026)

IONS Conclave of Chiefs (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium)

Hosting these major events in succession marks one of the most significant gatherings of global naval leadership in India’s recent history.

MILAN 2026: One of the Indo-Pacific’s Largest Naval Exercises

Exercise MILAN 2026, scheduled from 15 to 25 February 2026, is expected to be one of the largest multilateral naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise will unfold in two phases:

Harbour Phase

Professional exchanges and seminars

Table-top exercises

Cultural interactions and community outreach

Planning conferences and coordination meetings

Sea Phase

Anti-submarine warfare drills

Air defence exercises

Search and rescue operations

Surface and anti-surface warfare

Cooperative security missions

The drills aim to enhance:

Interoperability among partner navies

Maritime domain awareness

Collective crisis response capability

Confidence-building and operational coordination

The exercise reinforces a shared commitment to free, open, inclusive and rules-based seas.

Operationalising the MAHASAGAR Vision

MILAN 2026 is being viewed as a key operational manifestation of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR vision — a comprehensive maritime doctrine focused on security, growth and cooperative engagement across the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region.

Through expanded multilateral engagement, India is reaffirming its role as:

A Preferred Security Partner

A first responder in regional crises

A responsible stakeholder in the global maritime commons

The MILAN Village, as the cultural centrepiece of the exercise, embodies the overarching theme of MILAN 2026: “Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration.”

By combining operational drills with cultural diplomacy, the Indian Navy has positioned MILAN not only as a naval exercise but as a strategic platform for building enduring maritime partnerships in an increasingly contested and interconnected Indo-Pacific.