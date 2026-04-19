Controversy Over Nehru's Role in Somnath Temple Reconstruction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred controversy by alleging that Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, obstructed the reconstruction of the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Somnath Swabhimaan Yatra', Adityanath claimed Nehru had advised then-President Rajendra Prasad not to attend the temple's consecration ceremony, arguing it went against secular principles.

Adityanath extolled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his unwavering commitment to restore the temple and likened recent religious initiatives, such as the Ayodhya Ram temple, to Patel's efforts. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing to bolster India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)