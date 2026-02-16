Left Menu

Sabarimala Entry Debate: Kerala's Political Hotbed

The Sabarimala women's entry issue resurfaces in Kerala as a heated election topic, with opposition urging the Left government to clarify its stance amidst Supreme Court proceedings. The debate intensifies as constitutional questions are considered, pressuring the government amidst religious and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:17 IST
The contentious issue of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple has reignited political tensions in Kerala. Recently, the Supreme Court's announcement to review the matter with a nine-judge bench has placed the Left government under scrutiny as opposition parties demand a clear stance.

The government, facing pressure from Hindu organizations and political rivals, insists on a thorough examination of constitutional complexities before forming a concrete position. State Law Minister P Rajeev emphasized the need for faith and social reform to coexist, indicating the government's commitment to addressing all aspects of the issue.

Despite opposition criticism, the government maintains it has adhered to the Supreme Court's previous directives and seeks to uphold the beliefs of devotees. As elections approach, the Sabarimala debate remains a pivotal topic, with parties like the Congress and BJP leveraging it to challenge the ruling dispensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

