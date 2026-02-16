Left Menu

Inferno Erupts in Sector 24: Chemical Blasts Injure Over 35

A massive fire erupted at a factory in Sector 24, injuring over 35 people, mostly workers. The blaze started from a chemical explosion and quickly spread, destroying parked vehicles. Firefighters managed to control the fire, while police launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:18 IST
Inferno Erupts in Sector 24: Chemical Blasts Injure Over 35
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire in a Sector 24 factory on Monday afternoon left over 35 individuals hospitalized with burns. Most of the injured were factory workers, and two were involved policemen.

The devastating fire commenced around 4 pm when a spark ignited a chemical-filled drum, triggering multiple explosions. The blaze swiftly spread, engulfing and devastating part of the steel plate-cutting factory.

Authorities scrambled several fire brigades to manage the situation, ultimately extinguishing the flames. Of those injured, 12 were treated at the Badshah Khan Government Hospital, with the remainder receiving care at private facilities. A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026