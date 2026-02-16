Inferno Erupts in Sector 24: Chemical Blasts Injure Over 35

A catastrophic fire in a Sector 24 factory on Monday afternoon left over 35 individuals hospitalized with burns. Most of the injured were factory workers, and two were involved policemen.

The devastating fire commenced around 4 pm when a spark ignited a chemical-filled drum, triggering multiple explosions. The blaze swiftly spread, engulfing and devastating part of the steel plate-cutting factory.

Authorities scrambled several fire brigades to manage the situation, ultimately extinguishing the flames. Of those injured, 12 were treated at the Badshah Khan Government Hospital, with the remainder receiving care at private facilities. A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)