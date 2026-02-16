Inferno Erupts in Sector 24: Chemical Blasts Injure Over 35
A massive fire erupted at a factory in Sector 24, injuring over 35 people, mostly workers. The blaze started from a chemical explosion and quickly spread, destroying parked vehicles. Firefighters managed to control the fire, while police launched an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic fire in a Sector 24 factory on Monday afternoon left over 35 individuals hospitalized with burns. Most of the injured were factory workers, and two were involved policemen.
The devastating fire commenced around 4 pm when a spark ignited a chemical-filled drum, triggering multiple explosions. The blaze swiftly spread, engulfing and devastating part of the steel plate-cutting factory.
Authorities scrambled several fire brigades to manage the situation, ultimately extinguishing the flames. Of those injured, 12 were treated at the Badshah Khan Government Hospital, with the remainder receiving care at private facilities. A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.
