Goa's Leap into AI: A Tech Revolution
Goa is set to emerge as a hub for artificial intelligence and related technologies, leveraging India's AI Mission. The state aims to attract deep-tech startups and semiconductor companies, focusing on skilling talent and optimizing limited land for investment. Goa balances tourism appeal with a push to become a knowledge hub.
- Country:
- India
As the Center unveils the India AI Mission during a major industry summit in New Delhi, Goa is positioning itself as a burgeoning hub for artificial intelligence and deep-tech research, Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte announced.
The five-day India-AI Impact Summit, drawing global industry leaders, signals the country's ambition to enhance its AI ecosystem through substantial financial commitments. Goa sees this as a significant opportunity to diversify its economy beyond tourism.
The state is preparing to attract AI startups and semiconductor-linked industries by developing a 'Goa AI Mission' aimed for 2027, focusing on talent development and high-value investments, all while maintaining its unique quality of life and connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- AI
- India
- technology
- innovation
- deep-tech
- semiconductors
- startups
- Khaunte
- investment
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Champions India's Indigenous Defence Innovations at BEL
Global Innovations Shine at India's AI Impact Expo
AI Innovations Take Center Stage at India AI Impact Expo
Chaos at India's AI Impact Summit: From Innovation to Disarray
Digital Innovations and Achievements: A New Era for Delhi Police