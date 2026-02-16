Left Menu

Goa's Leap into AI: A Tech Revolution

Goa is set to emerge as a hub for artificial intelligence and related technologies, leveraging India's AI Mission. The state aims to attract deep-tech startups and semiconductor companies, focusing on skilling talent and optimizing limited land for investment. Goa balances tourism appeal with a push to become a knowledge hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Center unveils the India AI Mission during a major industry summit in New Delhi, Goa is positioning itself as a burgeoning hub for artificial intelligence and deep-tech research, Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte announced.

The five-day India-AI Impact Summit, drawing global industry leaders, signals the country's ambition to enhance its AI ecosystem through substantial financial commitments. Goa sees this as a significant opportunity to diversify its economy beyond tourism.

The state is preparing to attract AI startups and semiconductor-linked industries by developing a 'Goa AI Mission' aimed for 2027, focusing on talent development and high-value investments, all while maintaining its unique quality of life and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

