Goa's Leap into AI: A Tech Revolution

As the Center unveils the India AI Mission during a major industry summit in New Delhi, Goa is positioning itself as a burgeoning hub for artificial intelligence and deep-tech research, Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte announced.

The five-day India-AI Impact Summit, drawing global industry leaders, signals the country's ambition to enhance its AI ecosystem through substantial financial commitments. Goa sees this as a significant opportunity to diversify its economy beyond tourism.

The state is preparing to attract AI startups and semiconductor-linked industries by developing a 'Goa AI Mission' aimed for 2027, focusing on talent development and high-value investments, all while maintaining its unique quality of life and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)