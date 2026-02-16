Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme Sees Revised Beneficiary Numbers

The Maharashtra government's flagship initiative, 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, has seen its beneficiary count decrease significantly. Originally recording 2.52 crore beneficiaries upon its launch in July 2024, the number has fallen to 1.90 crore after the exclusion of illegal claimants, an official disclosed on Monday.

The assessment identified ineligible names, including taxpayers, vehicle owners, and individuals who have not updated their e-KYC details, leading to a revised count.

The scheme, focused on providing monthly financial assistance to women aged 21-65 with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh, aims to finalize its correct beneficiary numbers by the end of March, following the mandatory e-KYC updates.

