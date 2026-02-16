Left Menu

Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme Sees Revised Beneficiary Numbers

The number of beneficiaries under the Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme has decreased due to the removal of illegal claimants. Initially at 2.52 crore when launched in July 2024, the figure now stands at 1.90 crore. Final numbers will be confirmed post the mandatory e-KYC update by March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:24 IST
Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme Sees Revised Beneficiary Numbers
The Maharashtra government's flagship initiative, 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, has seen its beneficiary count decrease significantly. Originally recording 2.52 crore beneficiaries upon its launch in July 2024, the number has fallen to 1.90 crore after the exclusion of illegal claimants, an official disclosed on Monday.

The assessment identified ineligible names, including taxpayers, vehicle owners, and individuals who have not updated their e-KYC details, leading to a revised count.

The scheme, focused on providing monthly financial assistance to women aged 21-65 with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh, aims to finalize its correct beneficiary numbers by the end of March, following the mandatory e-KYC updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

