Supreme Court Mandates Improved Measures Against Cyber Scams

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for more robust measures to protect vulnerable citizens from cyber scams. Seeking improved public education and compensatory actions, Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the plight of victims during a bail hearing for cybercrime suspect Paramjit Kharb.

The court stressed the importance of awareness campaigns, using television and radio to educate the public about cyber criminals' tactics. This, according to Justice Nagarathna, is crucial for preventing scams that primarily target the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Despite opposition to Kharb's bail by the Additional Solicitor General, citing his significant role in cyber fraud networks, the bench allowed bail, noting the long incarceration and lack of charges against him. The case underscores the growing urgency to address and curb digital fraud nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)