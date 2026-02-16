Punjab's Dual Campaign: Crushing Crime and Drug Menace

The Punjab Police executed 516 targeted raids on Monday as part of their extensive anti-gangster operation, now in its 27th day. This initiative, led by the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and executed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in 181 arrests. Raids focused on locations associated with gangster affiliates, in collaboration with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). During these operations, two weapons were seized. The campaign has cumulatively led to 9,442 arrests, with the police emphasizing the option for the public to report gangster activity anonymously via the Anti-Gangster Helpline 93946-93946.

Simultaneously, on day 352 of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign, Punjab police apprehended 77 individuals suspected of drug trafficking. The crackdown led to the recovery of 2 kg of heroin, over a thousand intoxicant tablets or capsules, and Rs 69,120 attributed to drug-related transactions. This prolonged campaign aligns with governmental efforts to stymie the rampant narcotics issues plaguing the region, having led to a total of 49,841 arrests so far.

In Bathinda, authorities also detained another suspected drug smuggler carrying 1.5 kg of heroin, marking a significant bust in their ongoing anti-drug measures. These synchronized campaigns underscore the Punjab government's commitment to eradicating criminal and illicit drug activities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)