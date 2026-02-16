Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Chhattisgarh High Court's Hoarding Verdict

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Chhattisgarh High Court's decision on hoardings prohibiting pastors and converted Christians. The high court deemed the hoardings lawful for preventing forced conversions. Petitioners cited community segregation concerns, but the apex court upheld dismissing the plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:42 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Chhattisgarh High Court's Hoarding Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court's ruling on hoardings that reportedly restrict the entry of pastors and converted Christians in certain villages. The high court had previously ruled that such hoardings are constitutional if aimed at preventing forced religious conversions through dubious means.

The recent plea was presented before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, where the petitioner argued for community integration and protection of religious leaders. Despite these claims, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition, asserting that the matter had already been adequately concluded by the high court.

The petitioners also argued that resolutions in villages like Kanker aimed to segregate Christians from village communities, alleging government authority involvement in enforcing such resolutions. The high court advised petitioners to seek statutory remedies and police protection if facing threats, prior to legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

 Global
2
Food Poisoning Outbreak at Jharkhand Fair: 175 Fall Ill

Food Poisoning Outbreak at Jharkhand Fair: 175 Fall Ill

 India
3
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
4
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026