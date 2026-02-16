Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Chhattisgarh High Court's Hoarding Verdict

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court's ruling on hoardings that reportedly restrict the entry of pastors and converted Christians in certain villages. The high court had previously ruled that such hoardings are constitutional if aimed at preventing forced religious conversions through dubious means.

The recent plea was presented before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, where the petitioner argued for community integration and protection of religious leaders. Despite these claims, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition, asserting that the matter had already been adequately concluded by the high court.

The petitioners also argued that resolutions in villages like Kanker aimed to segregate Christians from village communities, alleging government authority involvement in enforcing such resolutions. The high court advised petitioners to seek statutory remedies and police protection if facing threats, prior to legal action.

