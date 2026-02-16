Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Stalled Case of Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise

Garima Saikia Garg and Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed legal proceedings in singer Zubeen Garg's death case. Several petitions by the accused have postponed the trial, prompting calls for a fast-track court. The case remains unresolved, with the next hearing scheduled for March 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:46 IST
In a high-profile legal saga, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, voiced her dissatisfaction alongside Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar concerning the sluggish progress of Garg's death case in the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court. The case, keenly watched by many, has been fraught with delays due to numerous petitions filed by the accused, causing substantial procedural setbacks.

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on September 19 last year, drowning while swimming in Singapore during the North East India Festival. Despite claims by Singapore's Coroner's Court ruling out foul play, the Assam government maintains it was a case of murder, resulting in seven arrests. The accused have reportedly used delaying tactics, further obstructing the start of regular trial proceedings.

Garima Saikia Garg has publicly appealed for the establishment of a fast-track court, underscoring the need for expedited day-to-day hearings. This case, involving prominent figures, has spotlighted issues surrounding judicial efficiency and the challenges in resolving complex legal matters. The next court hearing is anticipated in March, leaving the parties involved and the public waiting for justice.

