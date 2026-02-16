Daring Breakout: Three Inmates Escape Juvenile Home in Jammu

In a dramatic turn of events, three inmates broke free from a juvenile home located in Jammu, leaving authorities in a scramble. Among the escapees were two Pakistani nationals, who, along with a local inmate, managed to flee after assaulting two police personnel on duty.

The escape unfolded at around 5.15 pm in RS Pura, as the attackers leveraged the element of surprise. The injured officers were promptly attended to, while additional forces were mobilized to address the breach in security.

Police have promptly initiated an investigation into the escape, with special teams being deployed to various areas in an effort to track down the fugitives. The incident has raised concerns about security measures in place at the facility.

