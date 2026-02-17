Left Menu

Court Grants Bail Amidst Alleged Turkman Gate Violence

A Delhi court granted bail to 12 accused involved in the Turkman Gate violence case, citing lack of clear identification. The judge emphasized the right to personal liberty and the need for transparency, noting that continued detention was unnecessary amidst ambiguous evidence and ongoing investigation.

  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to 12 individuals accused in the Turkman Gate violence case. The decision was made as the court found no clear and unmistakable identification of the accused, questioning the necessity of their continued custodial detention at this stage.

The incident in question took place during an anti-encroachment drive, leading to violence fueled by social media rumors of a mosque demolition. The police accused the group of stone-pelting, causing injuries to six officers.

Judge Bhupinder Singh highlighted the importance of personal liberty and the need for demonstrable fairness, noting that the investigation had progressed significantly, primarily involving documentary and electronic evidence.

