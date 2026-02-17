India's Connectivity Revolution: A New Era of AI Integration

India's transformation in the 21st century is not marked by silicon chips or software, but by the moment connectivity became a fundamental choice, according to Minister of State for Telecom Chandrasekhar Pemmsani. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he stressed that telecom is about connecting opportunities, not just calls.

Highlighting the vital role of telecom networks, Pemmsani stated that they form the foundational layer for AI in India, supporting over 1.2 billion subscribers. This connectivity allows AI applications to scale, optimize operations, and significantly reduce energy consumption through innovative tower management.

SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India, compared the telecom sector to railway tracks essential for trains, emphasizing the need for robust networks. He highlighted that AI's impact is visible across all sectors, further driving India's Intelligent Bharat vision.

