India's Connectivity Revolution: A New Era of AI Integration

Minister of State for Telecom, Chandrasekhar Pemmsani, highlights India's focus on connectivity as foundational to the nation's AI transformation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Telecom is critical for AI scalability, with over 1.2 billion subscribers powering applications. Robust networks will drive India's Intelligent Bharat vision across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's transformation in the 21st century is not marked by silicon chips or software, but by the moment connectivity became a fundamental choice, according to Minister of State for Telecom Chandrasekhar Pemmsani. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he stressed that telecom is about connecting opportunities, not just calls.

Highlighting the vital role of telecom networks, Pemmsani stated that they form the foundational layer for AI in India, supporting over 1.2 billion subscribers. This connectivity allows AI applications to scale, optimize operations, and significantly reduce energy consumption through innovative tower management.

SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India, compared the telecom sector to railway tracks essential for trains, emphasizing the need for robust networks. He highlighted that AI's impact is visible across all sectors, further driving India's Intelligent Bharat vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

