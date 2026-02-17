Caste Certificate Controversy: A Call for Case-by-Case Verification

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve called on the administration to continue issuing caste certificates in rural areas on a case-by-case basis instead of halting them entirely. His statement followed concerns raised by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya regarding the issuance of fake caste certificates in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar area.

During a meeting with local officials, Somaiya pointed to potential fraudulent activity in the certifying process. In response, Danve highlighted the impact of suspending certificate issuance, noting their necessity for student education and the upcoming gram panchayat elections.

Danve's remarks underscored the need to verify Somaiya's claims while maintaining the issuance process, advocating for careful scrutiny of complaints without impeding access for those in rural sectors who rely on these certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)