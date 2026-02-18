Left Menu

Ukraine Boycotts Milano Cortina Paralympics Amid Controversy

Ukraine officials plan to boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their flags. Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi urged other nations to follow suit, condemning the inclusion as support for Russian propaganda amidst ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has announced plans to boycott the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics over the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The athletes have been allowed to compete under their national flags, a decision Ukrainian officials, led by Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi, have condemned vehemently.

Bidnyi's criticism comes after the International Paralympic Committee's decision to reinstate the athletes from Russia and Belarus, despite ongoing bans from international federations following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Bidnyi also urged other countries to join the boycott and criticized the decision as a display of support for Russian propaganda.

The situation has sparked widespread criticism from various international figures, including the European Commissioner for Sport, Glenn Micaleff. Micaleff has pledged not to attend the Paralympics opening ceremony, calling for others to take a similar stance. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Paralympic head, Valerii Shushkevych, reported receiving international solidarity from other National Paralympic Committees.

