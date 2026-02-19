Escalating Drone Warfare Intensifies Civilian Strain in Sudan's Kordofan Region

Drone warfare in Sudan's Kordofan region has intensified, causing significant civilian casualties and posing challenges for humanitarian aid efforts. Analysts and humanitarian workers highlight that at least 77 people were killed from drone strikes, attributed mainly to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, marking another tragic milestone in the region's ongoing conflict.

The World Health Organization estimates over 40,000 deaths and the displacement of 12 million people. Military officials point to the increasing use of drones as both sides strive for control, yet both deny targeting civilian infrastructure. Despite breaking a prolonged siege in Kadugli, violence persists, according to senior analysts and residents in the area.

Experts warn that recent developments could lead to further escalations, affecting regions beyond Kordofan. As drone strikes predominantly target civilian sites, the international community faces challenges in addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of affected populations amid the ongoing conflict.

