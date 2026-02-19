Tragic Loss: Father Shot in Delhi While Saving Son

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Nand Nagri, a father was killed while attempting to save his teenage son from an assault. The incident, which remains unsolved, has seen no arrests yet.

The victim, Mohammed Umar Din, was responding to a distress call from his son, who faced aggression from a group of youths after intervening in a fight between friends. Din's attempt to protect his son ended fatally when one attacker fired multiple rounds, hitting Din in the chest.

The family remains devastated, particularly as the death coincided with Din's 17th wedding anniversary. Police are diligently working to review CCTV footage and gather more information on the suspects, with some leads pointing towards juvenile involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)