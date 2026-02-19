Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Father Shot in Delhi While Saving Son

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi while trying to rescue his teenage son from an assault. The police have not made any arrests yet but are investigating using CCTV footage to identify suspects. The incident deeply affected the victim's family, occurring on his wedding anniversary.

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Nand Nagri, a father was killed while attempting to save his teenage son from an assault. The incident, which remains unsolved, has seen no arrests yet.

The victim, Mohammed Umar Din, was responding to a distress call from his son, who faced aggression from a group of youths after intervening in a fight between friends. Din's attempt to protect his son ended fatally when one attacker fired multiple rounds, hitting Din in the chest.

The family remains devastated, particularly as the death coincided with Din's 17th wedding anniversary. Police are diligently working to review CCTV footage and gather more information on the suspects, with some leads pointing towards juvenile involvement.

