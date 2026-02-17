Jesse Jackson: The Voice for Justice and Equality Passes at 84

Jesse Jackson, a towering icon in the U.S. civil rights movement and a Baptist minister, died at the age of 84. Known for his close association with Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson was revered for his relentless advocacy for equality and justice both in America and globally.

His family announced the death on Tuesday, prompting tributes from leaders worldwide. President Donald Trump described him as a 'good man' with grit, while former President Joe Biden lauded his optimism and leadership. Kamala Harris, the former vice president, highlighted his influential presidential runs in 1984 and 1988, which electrified millions.

Global leaders like South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa praised his anti-apartheid efforts. Many others, including British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and U.S. civil rights activists, remembered Jackson for his charisma, advocacy, and relentless pursuit of justice, which shaped the landscape of civil rights and politics.

