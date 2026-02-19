Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming India's Future Across Sectors

Sunil Mittal discusses AI's transformative impact on sectors like healthcare and education at the India AI Impact Summit. He highlights AI's integration into company operations and India's potential to capitalize on technological advancements, emphasizing frugal innovation. Mittal notes global talent supply challenges but sees opportunities in AI across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:16 IST
artificial intelligence
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal underscored the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, education, and medical science. He emphasized that AI is now a crucial part of the company's operations, aiding in customer service, and network management.

Mittal predicted transformational growth in India, driven by AI's impact across economic activities. He noted the widespread adoption of digital technology in urban and rural areas, providing a robust framework for integrating AI into India's financial, health, and education systems. He highlighted the speed and efficiency AI brings to previously labor-intensive tasks.

Mittal also touched on global migration issues, suggesting that India's strong infrastructure allows it to retain talent while contributing to the global landscape. He called attention to India's cost-effective innovation, citing the country's successful Moon mission and urging global companies to learn from India's frugal approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

