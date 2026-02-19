AI Revolution: Transforming India's Future Across Sectors

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal underscored the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, education, and medical science. He emphasized that AI is now a crucial part of the company's operations, aiding in customer service, and network management.

Mittal predicted transformational growth in India, driven by AI's impact across economic activities. He noted the widespread adoption of digital technology in urban and rural areas, providing a robust framework for integrating AI into India's financial, health, and education systems. He highlighted the speed and efficiency AI brings to previously labor-intensive tasks.

Mittal also touched on global migration issues, suggesting that India's strong infrastructure allows it to retain talent while contributing to the global landscape. He called attention to India's cost-effective innovation, citing the country's successful Moon mission and urging global companies to learn from India's frugal approach.

