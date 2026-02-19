Supreme Court Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Controversy

The Supreme Court of India has sharply criticized a pharmaceutical company for its alleged involvement in the deaths of more than 18 children in Uzbekistan due to consumption of its cough syrups. This controversy has reportedly tarnished the nation's reputation on an international stage.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, upheld a judicial order summoning the firm and some of its officials. The order stems from allegations of manufacturing and selling 'not of standard quality' drugs, according to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Despite the firm's lawyers contesting any evidence linking the syrup to the fatalities, the Supreme Court refused to dismiss the challenges related to the January 2024 order issued by the chief judicial magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The case continues as a significant spotlight on pharmaceutical regulations and liabilities.

