Kerala's Legal Battle: Citizen Programme Fund Controversy

The Left government in Kerala has approached the Supreme Court, filing a Special Leave Petition against the Kerala High Court's decision to nullify its order allocating Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizens' Response Programme, according to a credible source.

This legal move follows a setback delivered by the High Court, which denounced the state government's decision as a 'colourable exercise of executive power' in violation of the Rules of Business.

Criticism from the opposition Congress ensued, with the party accusing the Kerala government of using the survey initiative as a covert campaign funding mechanism for the CPI(M) and its youth faction, the DYFI, ahead of elections.

