Trump Announces $7 Billion Global Contribution to Gaza Relief

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant global contribution of over $7 billion for Gaza relief efforts. This funding comes from countries including Kazakhstan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, as part of Trump's Board of Peace initiative, unveiled during the board's inaugural meeting in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:03 IST
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - In a significant diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that nations have collectively contributed more than $7 billion to aid Gaza relief efforts.

Announced during the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, Trump detailed the involvement of various countries in this humanitarian initiative. Key contributors include Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait.

This announcement marks a collaborative international aid effort led by the Trump administration, emphasizing global cooperation in tackling pressing humanitarian challenges.

