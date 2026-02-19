Trump Announces $7 Billion Global Contribution to Gaza Relief

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - In a significant diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that nations have collectively contributed more than $7 billion to aid Gaza relief efforts.

Announced during the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, Trump detailed the involvement of various countries in this humanitarian initiative. Key contributors include Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait.

This announcement marks a collaborative international aid effort led by the Trump administration, emphasizing global cooperation in tackling pressing humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)