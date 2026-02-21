Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case: New Surety Presented

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Thane court to provide a new surety in a defamation case filed by an RSS activist. The former guarantor Shivraj Patil passed away, necessitating a new surety. The next hearing date is set for February 21 after initial postponements.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared on Saturday before a magistrate's court in Thane district, Maharashtra, to present a new surety in an ongoing defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist. This legal move follows the death of his former guarantor, Shivraj Patil, earlier in December.

The Bhiwandi magistrate's court mandated Gandhi's physical presence to complete the surety formalities. Harshwardhan Sapkal, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief, was named as the new guarantor for Gandhi in this matter. The court proceedings follow an accusation made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rajesh Kunte, who claimed Gandhi's remarks during a 2014 rally linked the RSS to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

The judiciary initially scheduled the next hearing for December 20, 2025, but shifted it to January 17, necessitating the new surety approval. At the most recent appearance, the magistrate pushed the case to February 21. Kunte's cross-examination has concluded, paving the way for further legal engagement.

