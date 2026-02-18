Thane Man Duped by Matrimonial Website Scammer

A 30-year-old man from Thane has allegedly fallen victim to a financial scam orchestrated by a woman he connected with on a matrimonial website. The relationship, which developed from the site, soon turned into a deception involving a bogus investment scheme.

According to police sources, the accused, using the name Archana Gowda, influenced the victim to invest in a cryptocurrency venture, purportedly offering substantial returns. Over the duration from December 2025 to February 2026, the man transferred nearly Rs 34 lakh to the fraudulent scheme before realizing he had been duped.

The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case and initiated a probe to trace the scammer and the funds. Authorities continue to work on acquiring more information about the suspect's identity and whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)