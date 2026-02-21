Political Turmoil: The Death That Shook France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced meetings to scrutinize violent activist groups after the death of Quentin Deranque, a far-right student, in Lyon. The incident, which has inflamed France's already tense political climate, sparks widespread concerns ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Macron urged calm as he spoke at the Paris agriculture fair before tributes to Deranque, who died from brain injuries after an altercation between far-left and far-right supporters. The public prosecutor in Lyon has charged seven individuals linked to the attack with various criminal counts, including intentional homicide and aggravated violence.

Deranque's death has intensified political recriminations, with some blaming the left-wing France Unbowed party. Its leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, condemned the violence and denied responsibility. This tragedy comes as France gears up for municipal elections, adding fuel to the political fire in the country.