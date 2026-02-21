President Ramaphosa Appoints Wandile Sihlobo as Agri Envoy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo as Presidential Envoy on Agriculture and Land, signalling a renewed push to accelerate growth, boost exports and address structural constraints in South Africa’s farming sector.

The Presidency said the appointment reflects the strategic importance of agriculture to South Africa’s economic growth trajectory and the need to unlock domestic and international opportunities amid persistent sectoral challenges.

Strengthening Agriculture’s Growth Path

In his new role, Sihlobo will support The Presidency’s priorities on agriculture, rural development, land reform and international trade. He will work closely with relevant government departments and state-owned entities to advance reforms and enhance competitiveness.

“The ultimate goal of this work is to overcome constraints to agricultural growth and boost competitiveness, inclusion and the sector’s export profile,” The Presidency said in a statement.

He is expected to collaborate with institutions such as the Agricultural Research Council, Land Bank and Onderstepoort Biological Products, while also engaging the private sector and other stakeholders to drive tangible progress.

Experienced Voice in Agricultural Policy

Sihlobo currently serves as Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) and is a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council. He is also a Senior Lecturer Extraordinary in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University.

With over a decade of experience spanning academia and industry, he has published extensively on agricultural policy, land reform and food security — issues central to South Africa’s development agenda.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Fort Hare and a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Stellenbosch University.

Focus on Competitiveness and Inclusion

Agriculture remains a key pillar of South Africa’s economy, contributing to food security, rural employment and export earnings. However, the sector faces challenges including climate variability, infrastructure bottlenecks, land reform complexities and global market pressures.

Through the envoy role, The Presidency aims to ensure coordinated policy direction, improved stakeholder alignment and enhanced responsiveness to both domestic and global developments.

The appointment comes as South Africa seeks to strengthen rural development, expand value-added agricultural exports and foster inclusive growth within the sector.