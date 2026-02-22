IUML Pushes for Greater Representation: A Request for More Assembly Constituencies

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections, IUML President Kader Mohideen has formally requested the DMK to allot five assembly constituencies to the party. The call for broader Muslim representation in the legislative assembly was emphasized with a proposal to allocate 16 constituencies to various Muslim organizations under the DMK coalition.

Mohideen articulated this during the seat-sharing negotiations with a DMK committee led by T R Baalu, underscoring IUML's significance as a "community-based political party" that represents over 60 lakh Muslim voters in Tamil Nadu. Recalling the late M Karunanidhi's leadership, he expressed hopes for similar cooperation from the current DMK leadership.

Despite potential reductions in seat allocations and a suggestion to contest only two seats, Mohideen highlighted IUML's flexibility and continued allegiance to the DMK alliance. He acknowledged the natural give-and-take in electoral politics, pledging alliance support regardless of the final number of seats allocated.