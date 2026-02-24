Kerala to Keralam: A Cultural Revival Approaches
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam, reflecting the state's cultural identity. This decision precedes the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. The proposed name change aligns with India's constitutional provisions and must be approved by the Kerala Assembly and the Indian Parliament.
The Union Cabinet has greenlit Kerala's proposal to switch its name to 'Keralam', as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Held ahead of the assembly elections, this Cabinet meeting marked the inaugural session at the new Prime Minister's Office complex, Seva Teerth, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.
The decision symbolizes the resolve of Kerala's populace to reinforce its cultural roots, according to PM Modi. Following Cabinet's endorsement, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, will be referred to the state Assembly for feedback. The procedure under India's Constitution, Article 3, will then necessitate parliamentary and presidential consent for the name transformation.
The move has stirred political discourse, arriving just before electoral proceedings. However, Vaishnaw emphasizes that the Union Cabinet operates independently of electoral considerations, citing previous infrastructure developments in the state. The name alteration echoes long-standing local demands to align with Malayalam vernacular and marks an effort to amend the Constitution's First Schedule.
