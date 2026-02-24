Iranian Man Faces Death Sentence Amidst Protest Crackdown

An Iranian revolutionary court has issued a death sentence to Mohammad Abbasi, accused of 'enmity against god' amidst charges linked to notable protests in January, according to a family source.

The source indicated that while Iran's judiciary has yet to publicly confirm the sentence, Abbasi's case is still awaiting a decision from Iran's Supreme Court. He is alleged to have killed a security officer, a charge his family disputes.

Rights organizations cite thousands of fatalities in a government crackdown on these protests, marking the most severe domestic unrest since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Meanwhile, Abbasi's daughter, Fatemeh, received a 25-year prison sentence. The defendants reportedly faced legal challenges, including being assigned public defenders against their wishes.