Iranian Man Faces Death Sentence Amidst Protest Crackdown

An Iranian court has issued a death sentence for Mohammad Abbasi, accused of 'enmity against god.' His daughter, Fatemeh Abbasi, faces a 25-year prison term. The judiciary has not confirmed Abbasi's sentence, which relates to mass protests that saw thousands killed during a crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:37 IST
An Iranian revolutionary court has issued a death sentence to Mohammad Abbasi, accused of 'enmity against god' amidst charges linked to notable protests in January, according to a family source.

The source indicated that while Iran's judiciary has yet to publicly confirm the sentence, Abbasi's case is still awaiting a decision from Iran's Supreme Court. He is alleged to have killed a security officer, a charge his family disputes.

Rights organizations cite thousands of fatalities in a government crackdown on these protests, marking the most severe domestic unrest since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Meanwhile, Abbasi's daughter, Fatemeh, received a 25-year prison sentence. The defendants reportedly faced legal challenges, including being assigned public defenders against their wishes.

