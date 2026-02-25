Left Menu

Cash Stacks Uncovered: Odisha Mines Official's Massive Corruption Bust

Officials recovered Rs 4 crore from Odisha Mines Department officer Debabrata Mohanty's flat in Bhubaneswar, as part of a corruption probe. Mohanty was caught accepting a bribe, prompting a significant vigilance operation. This marks the highest-ever cash seizure by the agency in a corruption case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:36 IST
Cash Stacks Uncovered: Odisha Mines Official's Massive Corruption Bust
  • Country:
  • India

On a recent Wednesday, officials from the Vigilance Department made a startling discovery at the residence of Debabrata Mohanty, an officer of the Odisha Mines Department. Allegedly involved in a corruption scandal, Mohanty's home in Bhubaneswar was found to contain stacks of notes totaling Rs 4 crore, marking the highest cash seizure recorded by the anti-corruption agency.

Mohanty's arrest came after he was reportedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a licensed coal vendor, thereby initiating a series of searches conducted by vigilance officials. These searches extended beyond his city flat to include his parental home in Bhadrak and his workplace in Cuttack. Officials also discovered Rs 1.20 lakh in cash hidden in his office drawer.

The magnitude of the assets uncovered did not end with cash alone; Mohanty owned a luxurious double-storey house in Bhubaneswar and possessed approximately 130 grams of gold. Charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, his case has drawn parallels to a previous high-profile seizure in Ganjam district involving an assistant engineer, where Rs 3.4 crore was found in April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
2
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
3
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global
4
Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026