Applied Doctorates Scheme Reopens With Aerospace Focus

The Government has reopened applications for its industry-linked Applied Doctorates Scheme, expanding a programme designed to connect PhD students with businesses to tackle practical, real-world challenges.

Science, Innovation and Technology and Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti said the initiative — launched last year — had already attracted strong industry support and was now entering its second phase.

“The Applied Doctorates Scheme attracted strong backing from industry last year, and the new call for projects will provide more students the opportunity to solve real world challenges while earning their PhDs,” Dr Reti said.

From Research to Real-World Impact

The scheme pairs doctoral candidates with industry-led research projects, enabling students to complete PhDs while working directly with businesses on commercially relevant challenges.

Students develop advanced research capability alongside commercial, problem-solving and industry engagement skills — a combination the Government says is critical to lifting productivity and accelerating innovation.

“For industry, this is a chance to work with skilled researchers who bring fresh ideas and deep expertise,” Dr Reti said.

Energy-Focused First Cohort

The first intake of the programme centred on energy innovation, reflecting its strategic importance to households, industry and national productivity.

Twenty-five industry-led projects were selected from 76 submissions spanning energy systems, infrastructure, agriculture and high-tech engineering.

Projects include:

Geothermal innovation with Contact Energy

Reducing household electricity costs with Vector

Improving energy efficiency at the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter

Strengthening rural resilience through power trading research with Victoria University

The Government says the focus on energy recognises its central role in supporting economic growth, managing living costs, and ensuring supply resilience.

The first cohort of students is currently enrolling and is expected to begin research placements in mid-2026.

Second Cohort Targets Aerospace, Defence & Security

Applications are now open for the second cohort, with the 2026 theme set as Aerospace, Defence & Security — sectors identified as increasingly important to New Zealand’s economic resilience and national security.

The programme includes both fully Government-funded projects and co-funded industry partnerships, signalling private-sector confidence in the model.

Dr Reti said the scheme is designed to build a pipeline of highly skilled researchers who can translate advanced science into commercial and societal outcomes.

“The Applied Doctorates Scheme backs high-value science that will deliver results for New Zealanders, building a pipeline of researchers who can turn strong ideas into real economic and community outcomes,” he said.

Strengthening the Innovation Ecosystem

The initiative reflects a broader policy push to strengthen collaboration between universities and industry, ensuring publicly supported research aligns more closely with economic priorities and emerging sectors.

By embedding doctoral candidates within industry-led projects, the scheme aims to shorten the pathway from research discovery to market application — a longstanding challenge in New Zealand’s innovation system.

Applications for the Aerospace, Defence & Security cohort are now open, with successful projects expected to form the next wave of industry-connected PhD research beginning in 2026.