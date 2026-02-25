Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gym Owner Stands Tall Against Hate

Rahul Gandhi praised gym owner Deepak Kumar, who bravely defended a Muslim shopkeeper from Bajrang Dal activists. Gandhi hailed his act as patriotic, emphasizing love and harmony. Despite facing protests and business fallout, Kumar remains steadfast in his commitment to protect the Constitution and humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a leading Congress figure, commended Deepak Kumar, a gym owner from Uttarakhand, for standing up to Bajrang Dal activists who harassed a Muslim shopkeeper. Gandhi applauded Kumar's bravery on social media, emphasizing his actions as the epitome of patriotism.

In a shared video, Kumar described the incident, underscoring the fearlessness required to protect the marginalized. Despite the intimidation faced, Gandhi reassured Kumar's wife of their support, highlighting Kumar's act as a defense of the Constitution and national values.

Kumar met with Gandhi and other key political figures, while protests affected his business as he courageously faced the Bajrang Dal. Gandhi asserted Kumar as a hero, opposing societal division, and championing unity and justice.

