Maharashtra's Tigers: Conservation Challenges Amid Rising Deaths
In 2025, Maharashtra reported 41 tiger deaths, mainly from natural causes. The state is enhancing efforts to curb deaths from accidents and poaching, with initiatives like railway safety and wildlife population management. Advanced technology and increased staffing are part of the strategy to protect and monitor tigers.
Maharashtra witnessed the death of 41 tigers in 2025, with state officials attributing the majority to natural causes. State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik remarked that the government is stepping up measures to prevent accident-related fatalities, especially on railways, and to combat poaching.
Outlining data, Naik stated that out of the 41 deaths, 28 were due to natural causes while accidents, electrocution, and poaching accounted for the rest. A particular area of concern is the Ballarshah-Gondia railway line, notorious for tiger deaths, prompting a call for improved safety measures.
Efforts to enhance tiger conservation include innovative technology, increased workforce for rapid response units, and partnerships with the railways on safety protocols. Ongoing challenges include managing increasing wildlife populations and human-wildlife conflict due to habitat expansion.
