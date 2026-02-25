Left Menu

Mexico's Landmark Workweek Reform: A Gradual Shift to 40 Hours

Mexico's Congress has approved a bill to reduce the workweek from 48 to 40 hours. Despite union resistance, 469 lawmakers supported the measure. President Claudia Sheinbaum proposed the gradual implementation, benefiting 13.4 million workers by 2030. The bill received earlier approval in the Senate.

In a historic move, Mexico's Congress has passed a bill to reduce the workweek from 48 to 40 hours, despite opposition from unions who argue the reform falls short for workers. The Chamber of Deputies passed the bill on Tuesday, with overwhelming support from 469 lawmakers and no votes against.

The reform initially received approval in the Senate earlier this month, buoyed by the ruling Morena party's strong majority. Concerns from opposition lawmakers were ultimately set aside after an exhaustive 10-hour session, resulting in a bipartisan endorsement.

President Claudia Sheinbaum introduced this landmark proposal in December, aiming for a gradual reduction in work hours, with the goal of reaching a 40-hour workweek by 2030. This shift is expected to positively impact approximately 13.4 million workers across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

