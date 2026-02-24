Left Menu

Metinvest Navigates Debt Crisis Amid Ukrainian Conflict

Metinvest, Ukraine's largest private company, is considering issuing new debt to manage a $430 million bond payment due in April. Despite losing significant operations during the four-year conflict with Russia, CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov remains optimistic about restructuring plans and the potential of accessing international bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:18 IST
Metinvest Navigates Debt Crisis Amid Ukrainian Conflict

Ukrainian steel giant Metinvest is assessing the issuance of new debt to cover an impending $430 million bond payment due in April, as disclosed by its CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov to Reuters. The company, Ukraine's largest private, has faced substantial operational losses due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The firm has paused previous restructuring discussions for $1.25 billion of its debt, opting instead to explore alternative financial strategies. Ryzhenkov highlighted the significance of adapting to market feedback, especially after poultry giant MHP's successful international bond issue last month.

Metinvest is considering several options, including a potential bond issuance with flexible terms depending on market conditions, and is also exploring private debt deals or revisiting restructuring proposals. Despite challenges, Ryzhenkov remains optimistic about finding a viable resolution, either through market solutions or creditor agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
2
Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

 India
4

Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026