Strengthening Sino-German Ties: A Focus on Emerging Industries

China and Germany are aiming to enhance cooperation in the automotive and chemical sectors, while also expanding their partnership in emerging fields like AI and biopharmaceuticals. Premier Li Qiang emphasized the importance of policy coordination and encouraged joint R&D efforts between universities, research institutions, and enterprises.

China and Germany have set their sights on bolstering cooperation in traditional and emerging industries, including automotive, chemical, artificial intelligence, and biopharmaceutical sectors. Chinese Premier Li Qiang underscored the significance of this collaboration on Wednesday.

This statement came during a meeting in Beijing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to Chinese state media, Li expressed China's willingness to enhance policy communication and coordination with Germany to facilitate this partnership.

Li stressed the need for universities, research institutions, and businesses from both countries to actively participate in joint research and development efforts, aiming to strengthen the foundation of this bilateral cooperation.

