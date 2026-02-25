DST Institute Develops Ghee-Based Biosurfactant with Antibacterial Power

An institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in North East India has developed a novel bio-based surfactant with promising antibacterial and cleansing properties, offering a potential eco-friendly alternative to synthetic surfactants widely used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

The newly synthesised compound has demonstrated effectiveness against Staphylococcus aureus — a bacterium responsible for skin and wound infections — and has shown improved stain-removal efficiency when blended with commercial face washes.

A Natural Alternative to Synthetic Surfactants

Surfactants are extensively used across industries as emulsifiers, dispersants and cleansing agents. However, conventional synthetic surfactants have raised environmental and health concerns due to toxicity and poor biodegradability.

The DST-backed research responds to the growing demand for sustainable, bio-based alternatives that are both effective and environmentally safe.

Probiotic-Based Innovation

The study was led by Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director of the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), along with Prof. M. R. Khan and Senior Research Fellow Ms. Anushree Roy.

The team synthesised the biosurfactant using the probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus plantarum JBC5. Uniquely, the researchers used ghee, a lipid-rich and culturally significant dairy product, as a substrate for biosurfactant production.

The production process was optimised using response surface statistical analysis, enabling maximum yield and performance.

Strong Performance and Stability

The resulting lipopeptide biosurfactant achieved:

A maximum emulsification index of 60% for edible oils

Surface tension-reducing properties comparable to conventional surfactants

Exceptional thermal stability up to 276°C

Stability across a wide range of pH levels

These characteristics make it suitable for applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and potentially other industrial formulations.

Antibacterial and Cleansing Potential

Laboratory tests showed the compound to be effective against Staphylococcus aureus, a common pathogen linked to skin infections and wound complications.

Additionally, when incorporated into commercial face washes, the biosurfactant enhanced stain removal efficiency — indicating potential for use in personal care products as a safer replacement for artificial surfactants.

Pathway to Commercialisation

Researchers are now conducting:

Toxicity assessments

Dose standardisation studies

Industry collaborations for product development

The goal is to accelerate commercialisation while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

Boost for Sustainable Biotech

The innovation underscores India’s expanding capabilities in green biotechnology and sustainable materials science. By leveraging locally available natural substrates and probiotic strains, the research aligns with broader national priorities of self-reliance, environmental sustainability and value-added innovation.

If successfully commercialised, the ghee-based biosurfactant could reduce dependence on synthetic chemicals in personal care and healthcare products, offering a biodegradable and potentially safer alternative for consumers and industry alike.