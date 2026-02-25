NHRC Calls for National Strategy to End Beggary with Dignity

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has called for a rights-based, rehabilitation-oriented national strategy to address beggary, emphasising dignity, equality and social reintegration over punitive approaches.

The call came during an Open House Discussion held in hybrid mode on the theme “Rethinking Beggary: Bridging Gaps between Policy, Practice and Dignity.” The meeting was chaired by NHRC Member Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and attended by senior government officials, domain experts, civil society representatives and state authorities.

Beggary a Structural Social Challenge

Justice Sarangi described begging as a serious social concern and a reflection of deeper structural challenges, especially in a country that ranks among the world’s largest economies.

He stressed that begging is not merely an economic issue but a social malady affecting the dignity and constitutional rights of vulnerable individuals.

Referring to Article 14 of the Constitution, he said the Right to Equality must be meaningfully realised for all citizens, including those engaged in begging.

“Every individual is entitled to live a safe, secure and dignified life,” he said, adding that the effectiveness of existing state legislations must be assessed in terms of measurable rehabilitation and reintegration outcomes.

Review of NHRC Advisory and SMILE Scheme

Justice Sarangi underscored the need to evaluate whether the NHRC Advisory (2024) and the Government of India’s SMILE–B Scheme (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) have translated into tangible change.

He called for a review of implementation gaps and stressed that reducing and eventually eliminating beggary requires a strategy grounded in equality, dignity and social protection.

Call for Coordinated National Strategy

NHRC Member Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani advocated for a coordinated national framework with clear timelines and accountability mechanisms.

She proposed:

Development of a National Portal on Beggary

A comprehensive nationwide data survey

Strict action against organised beggary mafias and trafficking networks

Long-term rehabilitation over short-term measures

She emphasised that reliable, disaggregated data is essential for effective policymaking.

Campaign Mode Implementation

NHRC Secretary General Shri Bharat Lal said India’s constitutional and legal framework provides a strong foundation for ensuring dignity and rights, but implementation requires collaboration with NGOs and civil society.

He recommended adopting a campaign-mode approach with time-bound targets and proactive outreach.

Authorities, he said, should reach individuals directly to issue Aadhaar cards rather than expecting them to approach government offices. Identified persons should then be linked with welfare schemes.

He also stressed hotspot identification and bottom-up implementation.

Strengthening Identification and Welfare Linkages

Smt. Yogita Swaroop, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, highlighted the 2011 Census data and ongoing initiatives under the SMILE Scheme aimed at rehabilitation, education and skill development.

Shri Shailendra Singh, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, detailed measures to enrol destitute persons for Aadhaar, including camp-based enrolment in shelters. Two Standard Operating Procedures have been issued in consultation with key ministries to streamline the process.

Participants stressed the need to expand awareness of these SOPs and scale outreach efforts.

Shift from Penal to Dignity-Centric Approach

Civil society representatives, including Mohd. Tarique of Koshish Trust, called for a shift in the state’s perspective — from punitive measures to sensitivity and capacity-building.

The discussions generated key recommendations, including:

Decriminalisation and social protection-based interventions

Periodic impact assessments of existing laws and schemes

A National Strategy on Beggary with defined roles and measurable outcomes

Creation of a National Portal integrating identification, tracking and rehabilitation

Nationwide survey and hotspot mapping

Accelerated Aadhaar enrolment for vulnerable groups

Strengthened implementation of SMILE–B with clear rehabilitation pathways

Strict action against organised rackets and trafficking networks

Institutionalised training for police, municipal and welfare authorities

Formal partnerships with NGOs for outreach and last-mile delivery

Towards a Begging-Free India

The NHRC reiterated that in an inclusive India, no one should be left behind. The vision of a “Begging-Free India,” participants said, must be rooted in dignity, social protection and sustainable reintegration rather than enforcement alone.

The Commission is expected to further deliberate on the suggestions received and engage relevant ministries and state governments to advance a comprehensive national roadmap.