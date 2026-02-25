Bihar's Missing Children: Unveiling the Truth Behind Numbers

The state of Bihar reported a staggering 14,699 missing children last year, but authorities have managed to trace 7,772 of them as they continue efforts to locate others, officials confirmed.

According to the state police's statement, misleading content about alleged child abductions has been spreading online. Consequently, an accurate account of missing children in 2025 was disclosed, showing that out of 14,699 reported cases, 6,927 remain unresolved.

The police urged calm amidst rumors, recommending the public to report any suspicious information to the nearest station or through Dial 112, instead of taking matters into their hands. The state has special juvenile and anti-trafficking units to help prevent cases, following SOPs set by national child welfare authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)