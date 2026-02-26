Left Menu

Supreme Court Cracks Down on Controversial NCERT Textbook

The Supreme Court imposed a ban on a Class 8 NCERT book depicting judiciary corruption, calling it a conspiracy. Apologies from the Ministry of Education were deemed inadequate by the Court, which demanded accountability and immediate withdrawal of the material to prevent erosion of public trust in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:05 IST
Supreme Court Cracks Down on Controversial NCERT Textbook
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a strict ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook chapter addressing corruption in the judiciary, labeling it as part of a 'well orchestrated conspiracy' to undermine the judicial system. The book has been ordered removed from circulation immediately.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, expressed severe discontent with the contents of the chapter and its potential to damage the public's trust in the judiciary. The Court has asked NCERT and related educational authorities for explanations and threatens severe consequences if defied.

Despite apologies from the Ministry of Education, the Supreme Court made clear that flooding young minds with 'biased narratives' is unacceptable and demands accountability. Further hearings on the matter are scheduled for March 11, with an emphasis on maintaining the judiciary's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore
2
European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

 Global
3
Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

 Global
4
South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026