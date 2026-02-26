Supreme Court Cracks Down on Controversial NCERT Textbook

The Supreme Court has issued a strict ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook chapter addressing corruption in the judiciary, labeling it as part of a 'well orchestrated conspiracy' to undermine the judicial system. The book has been ordered removed from circulation immediately.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, expressed severe discontent with the contents of the chapter and its potential to damage the public's trust in the judiciary. The Court has asked NCERT and related educational authorities for explanations and threatens severe consequences if defied.

Despite apologies from the Ministry of Education, the Supreme Court made clear that flooding young minds with 'biased narratives' is unacceptable and demands accountability. Further hearings on the matter are scheduled for March 11, with an emphasis on maintaining the judiciary's integrity.

