France Rebuts Russian Allegations over Nuclear Weapon Claims

France refuted Russia's claims that Ukraine is being aided by Paris and London to develop nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb. The assertions by Russia's SVR lacked evidence and were labeled as disinformation propagated by Russian media to undermine support for Ukraine.

Updated: 26-02-2026 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France has strongly denied Russian accusations that Ukraine, with the aid of Paris and London, is seeking to develop nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb. On the fourth anniversary of the ongoing war, Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service suggested that Kyiv could negotiate better terms with such armaments in its arsenal.

The allegations were swiftly dismissed by France as unfounded and part of a disinformation campaign. Olivia Penichou, communications director at France's Ministry of Defence, highlighted how the Russian Federation often uses such tactics to create distrust surrounding France's support for Ukraine.

In response, France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored its commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and refused to dignify the claims with further response, mocking the assertions on its social media platform in an effort to belittle the baseless accusations.

