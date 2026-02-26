Left Menu

Controversies and Consequences: The Amitabh Thakur Case

The UPSC returned disciplinary references regarding former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur due to procedural deficiencies, offering no opinions. Thakur, who was compulsorily retired in 2021, claims his subsequent arrest in 2025 was politically motivated. The UPSC advises on disciplinary matters involving civil servants but found no pending cases against Thakur.

  • India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently revealed it received several disciplinary references concerning former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. However, these references, including those from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Ministry of Home Affairs, were returned owing to procedural and documentary shortcomings, with UPSC abstaining from delivering an opinion, as disclosed by the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Amitabh Thakur faced compulsory retirement on March 23, 2021, when authorities deemed him 'unfit' to continue his service in public interest. Subsequently, on December 10, 2025, he was arrested over allegations related to an abuse of his position in 1999 to fraudulently acquire an industrial plot for his wife, although Thakur insists this arrest was a consequence of his outspoken criticism of the state government.

The UPSC plays a consultative role in disciplinary proceedings concerning IAS and IPS officers under Article 311 of the Constitution. Yet, it returned all related references due to missing records or procedural issues. Despite numerous references returning without advice, the UPSC had provided its position on a 2011 case against Thakur, recommending major penalty proceedings for grave misconduct.

