Indian Youth Congress Protests Arrests Amidst AI Summit Controversy

The Indian Youth Congress protested in Delhi against the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other leaders related to a 'shirtless protest' during an AI summit. The protest, supported by senior Congress members, condemned the arrests and alleged that charges were baseless, emphasizing their right to peaceful protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:32 IST
The Indian Youth Congress launched a demonstration in the national capital on Thursday, challenging the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and several leaders linked to a controversial protest at an AI summit. Protestors labeled the charges as 'baseless' and advocated for the leaders' immediate release.

Senior Congress figures, including Pawan Khera and Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, were present, underscoring the IYC's ongoing commitment to youth and national issues. 'A peaceful protest is a democratic right,' asserted Varun Pandey, IYC's national chairman of the media department, who noted that a permit request for the protest at Jantar Mantar was denied.

The protest followed a rail blockade by Youth Congress members opposing the arrests, which the police claim were against Uday Bhanu Chib, identified as the 'main conspirator' of an earlier protest marked by slogans and images implicating major political figures in a trade deal controversy.

