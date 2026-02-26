Police Standoff in Himachal Pradesh Sparks Political Uproar

A recent standoff between the Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Police has sparked political upheaval, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal to demand a detailed probe. The contentious incident involved the detention of a Delhi Police team after they arrested three Indian Youth Congress workers for their role in a protest.

The case revolved around an alleged unauthorized detainment of the Delhi officers by the Himachal Pradesh Police, despite the team having the necessary legal documents. This escalation caught significant attention, leading to BJP leaders leveling accusations against the Congress government for political manipulation.

The incident has prompted broader concerns about the potential misuse of police resources and an alleged violation of constitutional norms, with BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to the governor, accusing the state government and law enforcement agencies of partisanship and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)